North-east housebuilder donates £1,000 to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A north-east housebuilder has donated £1,000 to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The grant was awarded as part of Barratt North Scotland’s Community Fund initiative.

The donation will help Scotland’s only charity-funded helicopter emergency response service – which has a base in Aberdeen – to keep flying and helping those most in need.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has been operating since 2013, and now operates two helicopters and one rapid response vehicle – taking expert paramedic care to the scene of time-critical emergencies whether it be on a road, in a field, or at someone’s home across Scotland.

SCAA then airlifts patients to specialist hospitals to receive the most appropriate advanced care.

From its bases at Aberdeen and Perth airports, SCAA can reach 90% of Scotland’s population in 25 minutes and has responded to approximately 2,700 call outs to date.

Throughout the pandemic, SCAA has been carrying out its emergency services as usual and recently deployed two helicopters to assist emergency crews at the train derailment near Stonehaven in August.

Nick Harvey, SCAA’s director of fundraising and communications, said Barratt Homes’ generous support would help save lives.

He said: “This generous support helps to keep SCAA flying for those most in need all across Scotland.

“We can keep responding to time-critical emergencies thanks to donations such as this.

“Those seriously ill or injured rely on our vital pre-hospital emergency response helicopters and crews and we rely on the public to fund those flights.

“We are hugely grateful to Barratt Homes for selecting SCAA for their September charity donation.

“The donation is particularly welcome during the current pandemic when so much of our fundraising income has been impacted.”

David Palmer, managing director at Barratt Homes North Scotland, said: “The work SCAA carries out is extremely important and a lifesaver to many across the country.

“We’re very pleased to be able to support them and hope that our donation will allow them to continue to provide their crucial services.”