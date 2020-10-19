North-east children’s charity encourages people to explore Aberdeen’s grisly history

A north-east children’s charity is inviting Aberdonians to explore the grisly history of the Granite City this Halloween.

Befriend a Child is the only specialist befriending charity for children in the north-east.

It works to support school-aged children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances in and around Aberdeen by matching them with a volunteer befriender or mentor who commits to seeing them for at least one year.

Now the charity is inviting brave individuals to take a walk on the dark side of Aberdeen this Halloween as part of its outdoor self-guided ghost tours.

Prepare to be petrified as you see a side of the Deen you’ve never seen before, hear tales of the goings-on at the Old Gallows, the story of The Little Drummer Boy, and the Ghosts on the Green as you delve into the city’s dark underbelly.

Fundraising manager Bethany Hogg said: “With social distancing still in place, and so many Halloween plans out of the window, we wanted to give people something fun and truly scary to take part in over Halloween weekend – and what could be scarier than exploring the darkness of our own city?

“We are calling on the bravest of the brave to take on our ghost tour this Halloween, you’d be shocked at how gruesome the history of Aberdeen is.”

Tickets cost £6, with all proceeds going to Befriend a Child and the local children they support.

You can take part in the tour at your leisure from October 30 up until and including November 1.

The tour takes approximately one hour to complete.

The event is not suitable for children under 12 and may be distressing for elderly individuals with heart conditions, those of a nervous disposition, or pregnant women.

To find out more and to buy tickets for the Halloween ghost tour, visit https://fb.me/e/3ewt8NAxA

To find out more about Befriend a Child and the work it does, visit www.befriendachild.org.uk or call 01224 210060.