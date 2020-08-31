North-east charity encourages people to raise awareness of suicide prevention

A north-east charity is encouraging people to raise awareness of mental health ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day 2020.

Pillar Kincardine is a Stonehaven-based charity supporting people with emotional, social or mental health difficulties.

The charity recently launched its #IllGoTheDistance campaign and is inviting people to bring attention to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

To get behind the campaign, the charity asks that you follow three steps.

Supporters can add Pillar Kincardine’s #I’LL GO THE DISTANCE frame to their social media profile pictures by searching for the campaign on Facebook.

They are also being encouraged to log their physical activity on September 10, whether it be walking, cycling, kayaking or running.

Pillar Kincardine is also asking supporters to send in a picture of themselves doing an activity of their choice, showing them holding up a sign with #I’LL GO THE DISTANCE.

You can send a snapshot of your Fitbit or Strava App with the distance you have travelled along with your photo to info@pillarkincardine.co.uk

Alternatively, you can share your photo and distance travelled on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and Tag Pillar Kincardine so the charity can share the photos throughout the day.

To find out more, visit www.pillarkincardine.co.uk