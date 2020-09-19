Free activities in north-east to mark National Fitness Day

Live Life Aberdeenshire is to host a variety of free activities on National Fitness Day.

The programme for the day includes free exercise classes in Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Aboyne, Portlethen and Turriff, and a Facebook Live session.

Instructors will also deliver classes for care home residents across Aberdeenshire and Active Schools has developed a programme for the day to support PE sessions in schools.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “We are very excited to be participating in National Fitness Day on September 23 and have lots of activities running for free throughout the day.

“We also have a collection of health and fitness books and magazines available to download directly from the library pages on our website.

“Watch our social media in the coming days to find out more about all the fun we will be having.”

For more information on the events happening for National Fitness Day, including facility timetables and contact details, promotional offers and how to book click here