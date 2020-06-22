Donation drop off session for Aberdeen Neonatal Unit to take place

An Aberdeen woman is running a donation drop-off session.

Katie Wade has organised the session for people in the north-east to donate a range of new or used items to the Aberdeen Neonatal Unit, as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for donations to be delivered to the hospital.

It will take place at the Black Dog on North Donside Road, Bridge of Don, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, and visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing when donating the items.

People are encouraged to bring along bodysuits, vest and sleepsuits for babies, as well as unused muslins.

For more information, visit Katie’s Donation Drop Off Session Facebook page.