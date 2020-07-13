Aberdeen University researchers use Minecraft to teach about Diabetes

A virtual human body built using the construction game Minecraft is being used by researchers from Aberdeen University to teach young people about diabetes.

Users are able to travel around the body through the game, exploring the organs, cells and molecules and learning about the processes that occur when someone has the medical condition.

The virtual tour is even available to people who do not have Minecraft at home, as the creators have recorded it and made it available through a slideshow and video.

The project is a collaboration with the Universities of Aberdeen, West of England, Hull and Lancaster, the Science Communication Unit, Royal Society of Chemistry and Science Hunters.

Dr John Barrow, a Senior Lecturer in Molecular Biology and Dean for Employability and Entrepreneurship at Aberdeen University, said: “The inside of the human body, and all its organs, cells and molecules can be tricky to visualise, and that makes it difficult to understand how conditions like diabetes work.

“The virtual construction game Minecraft, on the other hand, is great for exploring scientific concepts because it has many features and processes that relate to the real world, and can be used to visualise things that we can’t usually see – such as cells and molecules in the human body.

“We know Minecraft can act as a hook for children to engage with science topics, and that by participating in our sessions they can increase their subject knowledge and understanding, making it an effective tool for both catching children’s interest, and supporting their learning.”