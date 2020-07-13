Aberdeen University experts ask for feedback on online IVF tool

Aberdeen University fertility experts are calling for feedback from couples who have used an online tool to calculate their predicted chances of having a baby following IVF treatment.

A survey on the effectiveness of the Outcome Prediction in Subfertility (OPIS) calculator has been added to the OPIS website to help researchers improve the calculator’s look and functionality.

Launched by the university in 2016, the two available OPIS tools allow couples to calculate chances of having a baby just before starting treatment, and after one or more complete cycles of IVF.

An estimated 4,000 people on average visit the OPIS website each month, with users living in countries including the US, Germany, France, Italy and Australia.

The research team is currently updating OPIS to include a tool that can recalculate the predicted chance of having a baby for couples who are starting their second cycle of IVF.

Dr David McLernon of the University’s Institute of Applied Health Sciences, who runs the research team, said: “We recently launched the survey in order to gain some valuable insight into the way in which people are using the current calculator.

“We know that couples from all over the world are engaging with the tool and we are very interested to hear what they think of it.

“The survey doesn’t take long to complete and the hope is that it will provide us with information that we can use as we look to update and improve the look and functionality of the current calculator, as well as the new one which is currently being designed.”

OPIS can be accessed at w3.abdn.ac.uk/clsm/opis/ and the survey can be found by clicking ‘Further feedback’.