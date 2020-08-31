Aberdeen shoppers encouraged to support life-saving charities

Shoppers in Aberdeen are being encouraged to support three life-saving charities that have been heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Tesco stores across Aberdeen are supporting the Tesco Health Charity Partnership’s appeal to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 1 to 13 September.

Tesco customers can make a donation by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1 at all manned and self-service checkouts, including pharmacies and petrol stations.

All funds raised will go directly to the three charities.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “To support our partners and the millions of people who rely on their work, we are aiming to raise as much money as possible in our stores for these three incredible charities.

“Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, heart and circulatory diseases or diabetes.

“It’s essential that they are able to continue their ground-breaking work so that countless generations can benefit now and in the future.”

As well as donating at the checkout, you can also donate via justgiving.com/campaign/tescoappeal or by phone through texting DONATE to 70507 to give £5.

