Aberdeen occupational health firm appoints new mental health lead

An Aberdeen firm has appointed a new mental health lead.

Occupational health firm International SOS has appointed Carolyn Taylor as head of mental health, resilience and wellbeing.

Based at the International SOS office and clinic in Aberdeen, Ms Taylor will build a team of psychotherapists and trainers dedicated to prevention, treatment, and education around mental health.

This includes providing mental health support to employees of clients who may be suffering with a disorder or have recently experienced trauma.

Ms Taylor has 20 years’ experience of operating her own consultancy business, Offshore Resilience Limited, which promoted prioritisation of worker health and trauma support.

She said: “Following on from my career in the NHS, culminating as a nurse manager in an intensive care unit, I dedicated the latter part of my career to building mental health resilience and resources, primarily in the energy sector.

“The impact that mental health has on everyone is starting to be recognised in ways it never has before, and I look forward to continuing to enhance the range of support International SOS can provide to clients.”

International SOS’ team of psychotherapists will provide a range of therapies for energy workers including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) to help workers to process trauma both related to or from outwith their workplace.