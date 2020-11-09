Aberdeen care home praised for Covid-19 care

An Aberdeen care home has been praised for the standards of its Covid-19 care.

The Care Inspectorate visited Rubislaw Park on October 27 rated its support for residents during the pandemic as good.

It is a two-storey home in the city’s west end and it underwent a revamp in 2015 with an extension added in 2018. It cares for up to 86 elderly people.

The Care Inspectorate report praised the infection plans and the procedures in place to deal with any cases of coronavirus.

It said: “The home was clean, tidy and clutter-free to help support a safe environment. It was clear that the service had balanced safety alongside maintaining a pleasant and homely environment.

“Plans were in place for people who had to remain in their room to isolate because of Covid-19. The service had taken positive action to consider the individual needs of people during this period, including those who could not follow guidelines to keep them safe from infection.

“As a result, some people remained in their own bedroom and others were able to relocate to another area of the home to enable them space to mobilise safely if they wished.”