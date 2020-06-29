On The Beat: Plea to north-east public to stay safe in ‘unprecedented times’

Summer 2020 is certainly going to be one that we will all remember for a long time.

It has disrupted who we can meet, where we can go and what we can do. But it has also allowed us to try out new and emerging technologies and focus on the important issues – for example, looking after and supporting each other.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands that mental health problems can occur in anyone at any time, let alone during times of significant change. But it’s important to remember you are not alone and there is lots of help for those suffering.

As we continue adapting to the changes, it’s important we continue to help each other.

Each year we launch a summer safety campaign Scotland-wide, urging people to be mindful of their personal safety as the weather gets hotter – and this year’s campaign is perhaps the most important of all as we come out of lockdown and continue to adapt to a new way of life, influenced by the current health advice.

At the right time, it’ll be great meeting people again, socialising, perhaps having a drink or two, but please remember to be considerate of others and respectful of your surroundings.

We still shouldn’t gather in large groups as outlined by the Scottish Government, and remember that shouting or playing loud music may be fun for some, however can cause others real fear and annoyance.

If you are drinking alcohol, know your limit and certainly don’t get behind the wheel, even the next day if you think you might be over the limit.

It’s worth remembering drinking in public in some places can also be a criminal offence under local by-laws.

It’s also important to be mindful of your surroundings, particularly if you are heading to the hills or going near open water.

Ensure you have appropriate clothing and equipment, and don’t risk swimming or jumping into harbours, streams, rivers, ponds or lochs.

We need you to be considerate to wildlife or farm animals in fields so please don’t let dogs run free near grazing pastures.

If you are going into our fantastic countryside, it’s really important you don’t drop litter or light campfires or bonfires which can spread all too easily and jeopardise life, livelihoods, wildlife and our beautiful landscape.

It is also important to take basics steps to ensure our homes cannot be easily targeted by opportunistic thieves.

Lock your doors and windows especially when you aren’t at home and even when you’re in the house, keep your doors locked and your house and car keys separate and out of sight.

Don’t hide spare keys under mats or stones near the doorway, and don’t leave valuable items like laptops or tablets, cash or jewellery in your car or lying around. If you have an alarm or CCTV system in your house or premises, use it.

Rogue traders and bogus callers also operate throughout the year but incidents generally peak in May, June and August.

The current restrictions mean more people are at home when they would usually be at work, and as a result you may encounter more doorstep callers chancing their luck.

It doesn’t matter if it happens online or on your doorstep – if an unexpected message is received, or a caller presents at your door, always ask for verification, identification and never provide your personal information, bank details or feel pressured into making an on the spot decision to have work done to your home or garden.

I appreciate a lot of this advice is common sense, however, we are all living in unprecedented times at the moment and it’s extremely important that we give ourselves a prompt to make our personal safety a priority.

Continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones, be kind and remember to keep an eye on those around you who might appreciate your support and help.