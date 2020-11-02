On The Beat: ‘Behaviour which puts communities at risk will not be tolerated’

It’s that time of year again – the clocks have gone back, the nights are getting darker and Bonfire Night is just round the corner.

In my role as Chief Inspector responsible for maintaining the relationships North East Division has with our partners, it’s at this time of year I would usually send out a simple message asking people to stay safe, look out for themselves and others, and to help ease the pressure on emergency services.

My message for this year remains the same, however there are obvious differences as we all navigate our way through the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions as set out by the Scottish Government.

Bonfire events have been cancelled across the country, many family get-togethers can’t go ahead because of the current household restrictions in place, and licensed premises either remained closed or must shut early to prevent the spread of the virus.

I know this is frustrating for many who see this time of year as a chance for catch-ups and celebrations with family and friends, however we all have to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember that the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives.

One thing that has not changed this year is Police Scotland’s response to Bonfire Night and the deployment of specialist resources across the country to support local Divisions reassure communities and deter any criminal activity.

Operation Moonbeam was launched in 2018 in response to high levels of public disorder and violence that was being seen in other parts of the country, and the benefits of a national service means that a number of specially-trained officers will also be deployed in the North, West and East of Scotland to supplement and support the large number of local officers already working across these weekends to help address any issues that might arise.

Typically, the days surrounding Bonfire Night are extremely busy for our officers and other emergency services and while the cancellation of public displays and the early or continued closure of licensed venues is likely to result in a slight reduction in the number of people out and about, we cannot be complacent in terms of preserving the safety of the public.

As we’ve said before, the Police alone cannot tackle antisocial behaviour and bonfire-related disorder and we will be working closely alongside other emergency services to not only respond to reports of criminality and antisocial behaviour, but also prevent them the first instance.

We have also been engaging with young people through our school inputs to highlight the risks associated with reckless behaviour involving fireworks and alcohol.

Parents and guardians also have a vital role to play in this, and I would ask you all have very frank conversations with those in your care about the risks of getting involved in violence and disorder

Let me be clear, any behaviour that puts our communities at risk, or endangers the safety of our officers and other emergency service personnel, will not be tolerated.

The vast majority of people are complying with the legal restrictions in place as a result of coronavirus and we are grateful for their efforts.

Please help us keep the Bonfire night celebrations fun and enjoyable for everyone.