North-east MSP welcomes Brexit advice service

A north-east MSP has welcomed a new online service that provides practical advice following Brexit.

Run by Advice Direct Scotland, brexitadvice.scot includes information on household expenditure, transport and travel, banking and roaming charges.

It also provides help on the additional documentation needed if driving abroad, limits on alcohol than can be brought back to the UK and steps to take if travelling with a pet.

The free service, which is run by Scotland’s national advice service charity, has been welcomed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

He said: “This website is for anyone to use to find out how Brexit will impact different aspects of their lives from transport to banking to roaming charges.

“I would urge anyone to use this website to double-check any queries they are not sure of so they are aware of crucial changes to how we do business with Europe.

“There will be many changes as a result of Brexit and this website will help consumers to understand practical changes, in an impartial manner.”

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “While people are advised against all but essential travel at the moment, the UK’s departure from the EU will have a lasting impact on holidaymakers and consumers when life returns to normality – as well as those who buy goods from the EU.”