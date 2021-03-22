Immunisations to begin in north-east schools in coming weeks

Immunisations for school pupils are planned to restart within weeks.

Due to school closures, the programme for immunisations for those who are academy-aged in the north-east had to be postponed.

They will now be carried out next term as young people return to schools.

Parents and carers have been asked to watch out for information packs, which include resources about the vaccines, as well as consent forms for children and a return envelope to allow young people to receive them in school.

The immunisation programme includes S1 and S2 pupils vaccine for Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for S3 pupils who have not received two doses previously.

It also includes the Diphtheria, Tetanus and Polio and the Meningitis ACWY jab for those in S3, plus anyone aged between S4 and S6 who returned consent forms for the last session but has not yet been vaccinated.

It does not include Covid-19 vaccines, however extra measures will be undertaken to ensure that all vaccination are being carried out with physical distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene measures in place.

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “The school immunisation programme remains a priority and with children and young people returning to schools we can that no one misses out.

“Our school nurses are in the process of organising the delivery of these vaccines for children and young people across Aberdeenshire and the service is bespoke to the conditions within each school, with all necessary Covid-19 arrangements in place including physical distancing and hygiene requirements.

“Parents/carers should look out for immunisation information packs and consent forms brought home with children and young people over the next few weeks.”

In Aberdeen, clinics have already been set up this month in order to deliver immunisations, with group calls sent out to schools so that parents could request an appointment.

So far, they have been set up for Bucksburn, St Machar, Northfield, Oldmachar, Lochside and Cults Academies.

Hazlehead and Harlaw Academies are planned to be done after the Easter holidays.

The HPV vaccine is now offered to both boys and girls in S1, after boys began to be included in the vaccination in 2019, which helps to reduce cancer-causing HPV which can lead to head and neck cancers, cervical cancers and anogenital cancers.

The tetanus, diphtheria and polio injection in S3 is the final dose needed for protection, with the first three given as a baby, and the fourth from around three years and four months, but before starting primary school.

Anyone with queries is asked to contact their school nurse directly, or via email at gram.shiresns@nhs.scot for Aberdeenshire and gram.schoolimmsaberdeen@nhs.scot for Aberdeen.