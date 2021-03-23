Funding boost for Aberdeen football team ahead of tournament

An Aberdeen-based football team have been given a funding boost as it prepares to take part in a major tournament.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic players at East End Lewis Youth have been forced to do their training online.

The club has a total of 15 youth teams across different age groups with the aim of making football accessible to all.

The switch to remote training has raised the risk of some team members being unable to participate.

Internet infrastructure firm CityFibre has stepped in to offer financial support to the club’s 2008 team as it prepares to compete for the coveted Edinburgh Cup later this year.

Mike Dunn, CityFibre’s build manager for Aberdeen, said: “Everyone has had to find ways to adapt during the pandemic and that has been very much the case for East End Lewis 2008s. While the team may not be able to train together as normal, they’ve been able to stay connected with the brilliant coaches holding online sessions.

“It really underlines the importance of fast and reliable connectivity, without which it would be next to impossible to host these sessions. That’s why we are so excited about the work we are doing to deliver Full Fibre connectivity to almost every home and business across the city, allowing people to maintain vital connections when it is needed most.

“This year has been hard on the 08s as they transition into competitive football without the ability to train properly, have regular games or a full season in 2020/21. I wish them all the luck in their endeavours at the Edinburgh Cup this year.”

Derek Anderson, coach at East End Lewis 2008s, said: “On behalf of East End FC 2008, we would like to thank CityFibre for their kind donation. The donation will allow the club to take the players to the Edinburgh International Cup this season where they will experience playing teams from around the world.

“These experiences will contribute to their continued growth, not only as young football players but as young adults.”