On The Beat: ‘Confidence in reporting hate crime increasing’

As Chief Inspector for Partnerships, I have responsibility for leading North East Division’s response to equality and diversity issues across the region.

A significant focus is ‘hate crime’ and Police Scotland is committed to protecting all of our communities.

I have a personal passion for this type of work as I have seen the devastating impact being targeted as an individual or social group can have.

The spectrum of hate crime we deal with is wide-ranging, from physical and emotional abuse, to harassment and bullying whether in person or online.

Thankfully, in our region, only very infrequently does it extend to acts of violence however any type of hate crime can leave victims feeling isolated, vulnerable and living in fear.

Our officers work tirelessly to ensure all hate crimes are identified, recorded, monitored and investigated thoroughly, with a genuine emphasis on the needs and concerns of the victim, their families and friends and those in the wider community.

Our divisional detection rate continues to be significantly higher than the national average, and we consistently work with our partners to raise awareness and encourage reporting.

Confidence in reporting hate crime is undoubtedly increasing, and this heightened awareness has resulted in a statistical increase in the volume of incidents being reported across Scotland each year.

I am confident this is not a reflection of day-to-day life in our local communities where the vast majority of people, across all social groups, generally live together in harmony.

In fact, the majority of incidents are often isolated and carried out by offenders who have verbally abused another person recklessly and spontaneously, or posted an online message without a genuine understanding of the impact of their actions.

Regardless of the intention, I want to be crystal clear to those who carry out such thoughtless acts that we will not tolerate such behaviour and offenders will be brought to justice.

Across Scotland, as we all continue to adapt to the different phases of coronavirus restrictions, we have become aware that some disabled people have been unfairly challenged about issues linked to social distancing and face coverings.

People have reported being shouted at, or being made to feel uncomfortable in shops or public transport because they have a physical or hidden disability, and I would therefore encourage the public to consider the implications of the guidelines on disabled communities before challenging people.

We want to ensure disabled people feel safe in their communities, and Police Scotland will continue to work with the Scottish Government and other partners to raise public awareness of issues which directly affect vulnerable individuals.

We also recently witnessed shocking events in the United States resulting in the global Black Lives Matter protests.

There is no easy policing solution to issues and grievances which often have deeper roots in wider social and political issues, and which require longer-term and broader solutions.

Ultimately racism in all its forms is disgraceful and unacceptable, and I am proud that Police Scotland’s tone and style of local policing is rooted deeply in mutual trust and respect with our communities.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank people living in the North East who continue to demonstrate tolerance, respect and enjoy the enrichment our increasingly diverse, multi-cultural communities provide.

By working together we can reassure our communities that hostility and prejudice is not tolerated.

Stay safe and look after each other.