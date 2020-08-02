Building repair works to be carried out on Aberdeen street

Building repair works are to be carried out on an Aberdeen street.

Motorists will be unable to park vehicles on either side of Palmerston Place between its junctions with Palmerston Road and Old Ford Road, and on the east side of Palmerston Road and Old Ford Road from 5.30pm on August 16 to 6pm on September 6.

Palmerston Place will also be shut from 7.30am on August 17 until 6pm on September 6 from its junctions with Palmerston Road and Old Ford Road.

During this time, the one-way system on Old Ford Road and Palmerston Road between Palmerston Place and Old Ford Road will be suspended.

Restrictions are being put in place to protect public safety while building repair work is being carried out by Crest Glazing Ltd.

Vehicles can alternatively travel via Palmerston Road and Palmerston Place around the shut area to reach their destination.