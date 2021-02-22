Aberdeen planning specialists shortlisted for prestigious industry award

An Aberdeen planning specialist has been shortlisted in the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2021.

Aurora Planning, which is based in Aberdeen and provides specialist town and country planning advice to clients across Scotland, has been nominated by RTPI for the Small Planning Consultancy of the Year category.

It comes as the company has taken on countless significant projects since being founded by Maggie Bochel and Pippa Roberston just three years ago.

These projects include securing planning permission for the first Scottish satellite launch site and advising the ground-breaking community project, Buchan Community Farm.

Maggie and Pippa said they are delighted with the nomination.

“We are so chuffed to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award,” they added.

“We have been involved in a huge variety of projects, from the spaceport in Sutherland to helping local charities, such as Buchan Community Farm and Four Pillars, secure consent to enable them to support those most in need.

“It’s great to have that work recognised.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony via Evessio on Thursday April 29.

RTPI President, Wei Yang, said: “Many congratulations to all the finalists at this year’s RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence – these projects, teams and individuals showcase the very best of the planning profession from all the RTPI’s regions and nations and countries around the world.

“For over 40 years, these prestigious awards have celebrated the exceptional work undertaken by town planners. In the middle of a global pandemic, I believe they are more relevant than ever before, recognising the incredible commitment and dedication of planners who have risen to the challenge of responding to the impacts of Covid-19 on the planning system.

“I wish all the finalists the very best of luck at the ceremony on 29 April.”

For further information, visit http://auroraplanning.co.uk/index.php