Aberdeen out of school club praised for standards of Covid-19 care

An out of school club in Aberdeen has been praised for the standard of its care during the pandemic.

Care Inspectorate officials carried out a virtual visit to Hazlehead Out of School Club on February 2.

It is operated by Community Link Childcare and can look after a maximum of 56 school children aged up to the age of 14-years-old.

The out of school club is based at Hazlehead Primary School and it has another base at Pet’s Corner in nearby Hazlehead Park.

Inspectors used phones and video technology to speak to the manager, staff and children about their experiences.

The watchdog rated the club’s care and support during the coronavirus crisis as good, giving it a rating of four in the six-point scale, in which a six would be the highest grade.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “We observed that staff had established warm and friendly relationships with the children.

“Children were relaxed, happy and confident in approaching and talking to staff and asking for things they needed.

“Staff responded promptly to support children’s requests and where they observed a need. In discussion staff were very aware of the children’s differing personalities, care and dietary needs and how to meet these.

“Their knowledge was consistent with the detail recorded in care and personal plans. Staff placed emphasis on supporting children’s emotional wellbeing through the pandemic, in particular staff were aware of possible fears and worries of the children of keyworkers.”

The children at the club also spoke to the inspectors during the virtual visit.

Here is what they told the officials from the Care Inspectorate: “I like that we get to play. I like to play with paper aeroplanes a lot. I don’t think I have to go outside.

“I like to see my brother and to get snack. I like building with the Jenga blocks and my favourite snacks are cheese-strings and cereal.

“I like to set up a battle arena with the Skylanders. My favourite snacks are cereals and cheese-strings.

“I love it! (the club) I like playing with the Barbies and dolls house and this is our super-cat.

“I like playing with my friends. This is my imaginary unicorn and a house with fairy dust and a ghost.”