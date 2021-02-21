Aberdeen commercial property market continues to grow, firm says

A commercial real estate firm has said Aberdeen’s market performance has continued to grow last year – despite economic difficulties.

CBRE has released its market overview for Scotland in 2020, stating it had been a “remarkable year of resilience for the industrial market in Scotland”, despite the wider challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm said the Aberdeen commercial property market had seen growing activity for the fourth year in a row, despite challenges to the wider economy of the city caused by both the drop in oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBRE said that in 2020, there was a total take-up of 720,780sq ft, an increase of 1% on 2019’s totals.

It added that small transactions made up the bulk of the market, with 41 lettings concluded below 3,000sq ft, and 65 below 10,000 sq ft.

Large lettings, in the 30,000 sq ft plus bracket also saw a slight increase, with deals to Amazon and FedEx concluded.

Iain Landsman, associate director in the CBRE Aberdeen office said: “In Aberdeen the largest transactions were all for the best quality stock or pre-lets.

“This demand should result in further industrial development within the city and force landlords to upcycle and refurbish older industrial properties coming to the end of their lifecycle.”

Following the third quarter of the year, office take-up had risen almost 150% from the previous quarter of the year.

Office take-up in Aberdeen totalled 81,723 sq ft, a drop of 33% from the same period in 2019, but was up almost 150% from the previous quarter.

David Reid, associate director in CBRE Scotland’s industrial and logistics team, added: “We expect 2021 to be another strong year for our market in Scotland. The incredible take-up during 2020 has resulted in critically low stock levels and with continued strong demand we urgently need new speculative development to meet the future needs of occupier requirements. We are working with a number of developers to plug this shortfall in supply.

“The year ahead is anticipated to bring occupier focus on building more resilient supply chains, increasing capacity and diversifying suppliers to safeguard against future disruptions.

“With Covid accelerating online demand for retail, we also predict increased demand for last mile logistics properties as retailers seek to move closer to their customers. This strong demand, coupled with a shortage of available land, should result in funding being made available for speculative development.

“In addition, we expect occupiers to increasingly focus their efforts on reducing their carbon footprint as the sustainability credentials of their real estate move quickly up the list of priorities, particularly in new build bespoke developments.”