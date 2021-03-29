An Aberdeen-based children’s charity is to host a virtual games night.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, has been moving its fundraising initiatives online for the past year.

However, with restrictions easing, it’s hoped that the charity will be able to again move to in-person events in the future.

To allow it to continue supporting families across the north-east, it will be hosting an online games night next month, with everyone welcome to take part.

The virtual games night will be held in partnership with Un1que Disco, a local DJ.

It will include activities like boogie bingo, and the opportunity to put your general knowledge to the test, as well as other games and music.

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator for Charlie House, praised the support of those taking part in its events over the past year.

She said: “We are very excited to bring our supporters this night to enjoy at home, filled with fun games, music and prizes in partnership with Un1que Disco.

“We hope that this will be one of our last virtual fundraising events before restrictions are eased, so we want to make it as exciting as possible.

“The support we’ve been given by fundraisers over lockdown and the past twelve months has been fantastic, and with their continued support we hope to finish the year with a bang.

“This virtual fundraiser makes it easy to contribute to Charlie House and combines both fun and fundraising! Income from events like this one enable us to continue our work and to support babies, children, young people and their families in the north-east so please sign up, have fun and help us make a difference.”

The charity has been providing events online since the start of lockdown to raise money to allow it to continue providing essential services, after it had to cancel most of its biggest fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also currently fundraising towards its Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million towards building and maintaining a purpose-built specialist support centre set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Tickets for the Charlie House Virtual Games Night are now on sale, and cost £20 per household to take part.

They can be bought by emailing fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or by calling the team on 01224 313333.