North-east nature group announces plan to map aspen

A north-east nature group has announced plans to map a species of trees in the area around the River Dee.

The Cairngorms Nature group has received funding from the Scottish Natural Heritage Biodiversity Challenge Fund to commission an aerial photography survey of the area.

It is hoped the study will assist the group’s conservation action and help it target planting, fencing and regeneration work, as well as protecting threatened species.

Action for Aspen mapping aspen in Deeside:Aspen is hugely important for many species of specialised, rare and… Posted by Cairngorms Nature on Thursday, 18 June 2020

The group said: “Aspen is hugely important for many species of specialised, rare and threatened wildlife. There’s also the dark bordered beauty moth found at just two sites in Scotland and the endemic and endangered aspen hoverfly.

“The UK’s most important stands of aspen are found in the Cairngorms.

“We will be working over the coming months to digitally map the aspen. This will be followed by ground truthing to collect additional information about the age structure of the aspen stands. This is vital work that will help target action to conserve some of our most threatened species.”