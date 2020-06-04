Business leader says Aberdeen firms looking forward to lockdown easing

An Aberdeen business leader has said firms are looking forward to returning to the city as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

It was recently announced that Scotland would begin to come out of lockdown, giving the green light for more businesses to begin to reopen if it is safe to do so.

And Adrian Watson, chief executive of the business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, said companies were working hard to ensure they adhere to restrictions.

He said: “The announcement of us moving to the first phase of relaxing restrictions is welcomed by all, with many of our businesses seeing it as progress towards the next phases where our retail offering can re-open, our office sector can return and eventually we see hospitality opening its doors.

“We understand that this needs to be an incremental process, but with the enhanced safe spaces being developed in the city centre, coupled with our businesses embracing the safe distancing and other hygiene requirements, we look forward to making progress on all fronts.

“Of course many of our business have already realigned their business model to cater to public need in these unprecedented times and we are learning of bold and ambitious plans by others as the city centre comes back to life.”

