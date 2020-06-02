Bid to launch gardening group in Aberdeen community

A bid has been launched to set up a new gardening group in an Aberdeen community.

If the project is successful, residents of Woodside will be able to borrow equipment to keep their gardens tidy or grow more plants.

A form has been distributed to residents to gauge interest in the proposal, which has been put forward by Fersands and Fountain Community Project.

Cultivate Aberdeen is also asking residents to get involved in a vegetable-growing project.

A letter circulated in the community reads: “This pilot scheme is to encourage growing at home on a small scale. This may be growing on your balcony, back yard, the window sill or above the kitchen sink in the hope that we’ll then cultivate the enthusiasm for people to be involved in our community projects once restrictions lift.

“We hope in a small way it will encourage people to come together and grow their own whilst actively thinking about how they can boost their resilience.”

To get involved, return the form to 22B Sandilands Drive or email it to mark.fersands@gmail.com.