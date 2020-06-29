Children’s charity begins search for north-east talent

Talented people across the north-east are being sought to take part in an online show created by children’s charity.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, has today launched its BIG Sunday Showcase.

A virtual variety show, it will be screened online via Zoom on August 2 from 6pm, and aims to shine a light onto the best hidden talent in the north-east.

The evening will be hosted by Steven J Innes.

The event is open to all ages, abilities and skills, and anyone living in the region is asked to create a video submission.

Entries will be whittled down with a shortlist of 12 finalists selected by a judging panel, all of whom will be showcased on the night.

The public will be asked to vote in an online poll, with the winner walking away with The BIG Sunday Showcase trophy and prizes, including a visit to Original 106FM, restaurant and food vouchers and other goodies.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “We wanted to bring some fun into everyone’s homes during what has been a really challenging time for everyone.

“The BIG Sunday Showcase will be a family event where everyone can gather together, vote and decide on their winner as they view video clips of the finalists.

“We are looking for everything from singers to dancers to jugglers to musicians, think Britain’s Got Talent….but better! We hope that everyone enjoys a Sunday evening of good old-fashioned fun and also feel good in knowing that all of the ticket cost will enable us to continue to fund our services now and, in the future, to enable us to continue to support local families.”

To enter, video clips no longer than five minutes should be sent to showcase@charliehouse.org.uk alongside a completed application form.

Applications close on July 20 at midnight, with forms available via www.charliehouse.org.uk/events/the-big-sunday-showcase

Sharleen Giuntoli, Charlie House volunteer and events & engagement manager at the OGTC, said: “During this pandemic, maintaining a sense of inclusion and community is fundamental to our happiness and survival.

“I wanted to lend a hand and support my local community in the best way I could. As an event manager, the idea to host a virtual variety show event was born.

“Charlie House is a valued and essential lifeline to so many families. I am thrilled to volunteer alongside their talented team to broadcast this showcase into the homes of so many, bringing us closer together whilst still apart.”

Ticket sales from the event will go towards supporting Charlie House.