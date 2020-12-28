Aberdeen charity continues to support families despite 35% drop in income

An Aberdeen-based charity hasn’t let coronavirus hinder the life-changing work it does to help families in Africa – despite recording a 35% drop in income this year due to the pandemic.

Gathimba Edwards Foundation‘s aim is to ensure children in Kenya have the opportunity to have a bright future, as well as supporting young people with disabilities in the UK.

It has had to adapt this year due to the cancellation of fundraising events such as its biennial fundraising dinner at Ardoe House, and the annual cross country running races at Haddo House.

Instead, it launched a virtual Globe Run series, which saw 736 people take part across 30 countries and six continents.

The event was a huge success and raised £8,866.

Individual fundraisers also took on challenges of their own to support the charity, including ultra-marathons and a 150-mile cycle.

Thanks to the support it has received, between March and October, Gathimba Edwards has managed to supply 80 families with food and essential items, build one new house, install running water to a village, help start 10 family-run businesses and add another 38 children to its school fee, uniform and book support programme.

Co-founder of the charity, Myles Edwards, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us through this challenging year.

“Thanks to so many people’s efforts the children and families we support are safe and well and we look forward to seeing them thrive in 2021.”

Usually, the charity hosts annual house building trips, where volunteers go out to Kenya and meet the families they support.

Volunteer Claire John helped build three houses in Kenya with the charity last year.

She said: “Seeing exactly where the fundraising goes and meeting the families you are helping make GEF one in a million. The team are an inspiration with such vision. It has been a pleasure to be able to help turn the vision into reality.”

2021 will see a new challenge launched by the charity.

‘UK to Kenya’ is designed for any level of fitness, and encourages participants to walk, run or cycle to collectively take on the 6,800-mile journey between the two countries to help raise vital funds.

It is also hoped to have another volunteer house building trip later next year.

Further details on both events will be made available on its website in early 2021.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Gathimba Edwards Foundation is asked to contact info@gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org