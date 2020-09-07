Moment in the sun for north-east castle gardens after sundial restoration

The restoration of one of the most unusual features in a north-east castle’s garden has been unveiled to the public.

The sundial in the grounds of Ellon Castle, which stands 10 feet tall and is thought to date back over 300 years to the turn of the 18th Century, has 24 faces, meaning visitors are able to tell the time wherever the sun is in the sky throughout the day.

It is believed to be one of only two of its kind in existence – with the other situated in Pitmedden Gardens.

Despite this curious history, which led to the sundial becoming Grade A listed in recognition of its national importance, it had fallen into disrepair in recent years along with the rest of the garden.

The top half, which features all 24 faces, was removed and put into storage in one of the castle’s buildings, but the column which holds it up stayed outside, becoming weathered and covered with moss.

Even the half that was sheltered inside developed a crack, requiring a metal bar to hold it together.

To resolve the issues, community organisation Ellon Castle Gardens Trust brought in conservation expert Karolina Allan, who has previously helped restore the Hamilton Monument in St Nicholas’ Kirkyard and the statue of Lord Saltoun in Fraserburgh.

After extensive work, carried out as part of a larger project by the trust to restore the gardens as a whole, the local public was allowed in to view the sundial on Saturday.

Alison Craigon, the director of events and volunteering at Ellon Castle Gardens, said: “The gardens themselves are Grade B listed, so they’re also important, but we just wanted to mark the occasion of having the sundial right at the heart completely restored.

“There’s a lot of work that’s gone on up to this point with the gardens, but there’s so much more to do over the next few years.

“We’ve got big plans for other features in the gardens, but this is the first big milestone of something we can say is properly complete.”

The public event included live music, food, a nature trail and sundial-themed activities, all carried out in a manner mindful of coronavirus restrictions, with the restoration itself unveiled by Lady Aberdeen and garden historian Christopher Dingwall.

Alison said: “We had such a great turnout from the people of the town and all ages enjoying themselves.

“We had visitors in their nineties who could remember being in the gardens seventy years ago and reminiscing about the things that were there all that time ago, and we had some young kids playing around and getting their first experience of the gardens.

“It was lovely to see all ages and families enjoying themselves.”

Among the guests at Saturday’s event was Karolina, who took the opportunity to look over an upcoming project: the gardens’ other, smaller sundial.

Its restoration will be among the next steps in the ongoing project to return the grounds to their former glory and attract more visitors to Ellon’s most historic site.