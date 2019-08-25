MoD Gold award for north-east council

A north-east council has been awarded a prestigious award by the Ministry of Defence.

Aberdeenshire Council has gained the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme gold award for its support shown to members of the armed forces and their families.

As part of its work, the council offers support to employees who are reservists who may be mobilised, and hosts an annual flag-raising ceremony to thank them.

Aberdeenshire Lord Provost Bill Howatson, also the council’s armed forces champion, said: “Members of the armed forces make huge sacrifices to keep us safe, as well as ensuring we enjoy freedoms we often take for granted.

“It is right and fitting that those serving in the armed forces, veterans and families are acknowledged for their dedication and sacrifice. I am glad Aberdeenshire Council has played a small part in this by receiving this award.”