Mobility scooter rider taken to hospital after Aberdeen crash

A mobility scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Queens Road and Forest Road at about 9.20am on Friday.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.

It is understood the road was closed while ambulance and police worked at the scene.

However, the route was reported as clear about an hour later.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter on Queens Road in Aberdeen at about 9.20am on Friday.

“The male rider of the mobility scooter has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”