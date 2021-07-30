Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Mobility scooter rider taken to hospital after Aberdeen crash

By David Mackay
30/07/2021, 1:52 pm
It is understood police closed the road after the incident. Photo: Shutterstock

A mobility scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Queens Road and Forest Road at about 9.20am on Friday.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.

It is understood the road was closed while ambulance and police worked at the scene.

However, the route was reported as clear about an hour later.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter on Queens Road in Aberdeen at about 9.20am on Friday.

“The male rider of the mobility scooter has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”