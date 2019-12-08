Mobility boost for north-east town as new electric trishaw arrives

A north-east town is celebrating its new-found mobility after taking delivery of the latest mode of three-wheeled local transport.

Mo Howard, of the Cycling Without Age Stonehaven group, secured the new trishaw from charity Cycling Without Age, which helps pensioners to get out and about when they may no longer be able to ride a bike.

The electric vehicle, the second of its kind in the north-east, was bought after Stonehaven Cycling Club made a donation of £2,500, matched by one of its members, Stonehaven Lions donated £2,600 and the Stonehaven Medical Centre also made a donation.

A pilot day was held on Saturday to introduce interested members of the public to the new project, help them find out more information and begin to be trained up as pilots.

The community trishaw will be available to the elderly, children with additional support needs and those with significant mobility issues in the town.

It is housed at Edenholme Care Home but must be booked in advance.

The aim is to get it ready for booking before Christmas, but it depends on correct paperwork coming back for its pilots.

Mo said: “It was really successful. We got lots of people interested in the pilot training. We’ve trained up the first 20 people.

“We really hope we’ll be able to start taking people out by Christmas.

“It’ll be available to anyone in the town but it’s got to be booked and it’s got to be driven by one of the pilots.”

It is hoped more funding can be secured to help fund more trishaws.

There has been a demand from care homes in the town, as well as Carronhill School for children with additional support needs.

A garage for it has already been pledged by care home Mowat Court.

Anyone who is interested in donating money towards the second trishaw is asked to contact Cycling Without Age on cyclingwithoutage.org