Mobile testing unit set up in Aberdeen community after high Covid level found

A mobile testing unit has been set up at an Aberdeen sports centre after high levels of Covid-19 were found in wastewater in the community.

The facility will be in place at Get Active @ Torry on Oscar Road to allow residents to get tested for coronavirus.

It will be in place until next Thursday, and anyone can book a test whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Waste-water testing is carried out regularly and is designed to track where cases of Covid-19 are most prevalent.

NHS Grampian carries out sampling across the north-east, particularly in areas that are densely populated.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We know that one in three people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms and, as a result, could be putting friends, family, or work colleagues at risk without even realising.

“As part of the growing community testing programme, a mobile testing unit will be based at Torry Sports Centre, on Oscar Road. It is now open and will remain on-site until Thursday 29 April, operating between 10am and 6pm each day.

“This unit offers PCR testing and can test people with or without symptoms; accessing a test is an acceptable reason to break isolation due to symptoms. Anyone living in the area can come along and be tested. In order to manage numbers and maintain physical distancing, and ensure tests and results are properly recorded, bookings should be made in advance.

“This location was selected following waste-water sampling in the Torry area, which highlighted a higher than normal prevalence of Covid-19. We carry out routine waste-water sampling across Grampian, focusing on areas of high population density which may be at increased risk.”

Audrey Nicoll, a councillor for Torry and the SNP’s candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at next month’s Scottish Parliament election, urged residents to make use of the mobile testing unit.

“I am aware wastewater testing already takes place on a regular basis, and in this case, it is reassuring that NHS Grampian has responded swiftly and put a mobile testing unit that will offer local residents the opportunity to access PCR tests,” she said.

“I know this will provide folk with reassurance that the matter is being dealt with quickly.

“I would encourage anyone with or without symptoms to make use of the facility.”

Conservative candidate Liam Kerr added: “It’s alarming to hear of high levels of Covid being present in the wastewater in Torry.

“NHS Grampian has reacted quickly to ensure these traces don’t escalate into a number of positive cases in the area.

“I know Torry residents are continuing to do everything they can to ensure cases remain low in the community and understandably they will be concerned by this.

“I’m aware of the work Sepa has been doing in taking samples from areas across Aberdeen over the last few months.

“Along with NHS Grampian, this research should be commended in making sure Covid cases don’t rise in our city.”

Bookings can be made by calling 0800 028 2816 or visiting the NHS Inform

website.