Mobile testing unit deployed after Westhill and Elrick record Scotland’s highest weekly Covid case positivity rate

A mobile testing unit has been deployed to an Aberdeenshire town after it recorded the highest seven-day positive case rate in Scotland

Believing that rapid testing is the way forward when it comes to clamping down on the spread of the virus, NHS Grampian deployed a mobile testing unit to Westhill library on June 22.

It will be stationed on Westhill Drive from 10 am till 3 pm, and residents of the area are encouraged to get a test even if they are not displaying symptoms.

With no need to book an appointment, residents’ use of self-testing kits is hoped to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without realising it.

Residents and those working within the Westhill area are also being encouraged to stick to the protection levels and FACTS guidance.

It comes after a total of 36 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the area over the past week.

And, just a few days after, some parents had flagged their concerns about cases connected to Elrick Primary School, where several children were reported to be self-isolating.

Scottish Government statistics showed that Westhill and Elrick had the biggest rise between June 12-18 compared to the rest of the country.

Rise in Covid cases in Elrick Primary School

Last week, a group of pupils at the school were advised to self-isolate after a small number of Covid cases were confirmed.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has ensured residents that the rise in community transmission in Elrick is not related to the cases reported in the local school.

Elrick and Westhill are followed by Drongan in East Ayrshire, which has recorded the second-highest positivity rate of Covid cases in Scotland in the last week.

While Craigie and Craigiebank in Dundee are currently third according to the latest statistics – with a case positivity rate of nearly 743.2 per 100,000 population as of June 18.