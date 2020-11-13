Mobile speed cameras to be installed in north-east town

Mobile speed cameras are to be set up in a north-east town from next week as part of a £675,000 project.

The cameras will be in place from Thursday, November 19, on the B987 Northern Road in Kintore.

The North Safety Camera Unit will be in place as the road has been highlighted as a concern, with a number of collisions and speeding vehicles recorded there.

Figures show that since 2013, there have been four recorded collisions with injuries on the stretch, as well as one serious injury.

Speed surveys carried out have also shown that 90% of the vehicles on the B987 are exceeding the 30mph speed limit, with more than 30% of these at excessive speeds.

Kenny Sutherland, temporary unit manager of the North Safety Camera Unit says: “Safety cameras are deployed where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions.

“The B987 Kintore was highlighted as an area of concern with a number of recorded injury collisions and a significant number of speeding vehicles.

“Our mobile cameras will be deployed at this location on a regular basis as we aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place. Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

The plans form part of a £675,000 investment to deliver new enforcement sites across Scotland.

The mobile units aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging better driver behaviour, including enforcing people driving the speed limit.

The North Safety Camera Unit covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee City, Highland, Moray and Perth and Kinross.

Head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council Ewan Wallace added: “We welcome the introduction of a new mobile camera site at Kintore.

“Having regular enforcement carried out by the North Safety Camera Unit is part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

“These then deliver the outcome we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network and ultimately working towards our vision zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”