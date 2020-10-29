Mobile phones stolen from north-east shops in distraction thefts

Mobile phones have been stolen from two north-east shops in distraction thefts.

The thief entered the stores and distracted staff by pretending not to speak English.

He then stole their mobile phones which had been left unattended on their desks.

Police are asking business owners in the north-east to be vigilant following these incidents.

North-east crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart said: “I would urge shop staff and owners to keep valuables such as mobile phones locked away and out of sight while at work.

“Similarly, laptops should never be left unattended and should be secured to desks using appropriate cable lock security.”