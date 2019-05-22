Mobile network EE set to bring 5G to Aberdeen next year

A mobile network is to roll out new 5G coverage in Aberdeen in 2020.

It comes after telecoms giant EE announced it would be the first operator in the country to launch the new high-speed mobile network.

It is expected to offer internet speeds that are several times more than the current generation 4G.

Aberdeen is expected to see the new technology hit the streets in 2020, after it is rolled out in other locations later this year.

The BT-owned firm have said that the 5G will initially launch in six cities: Edinburgh, London, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester.

It’s planned to reach 1,500 sites by the end of this year.

Other cities planned for coverage are Cambridge, Derby, Gloucester, Peterborough, Plymouth and Portsmouth.

EE boss Marc Allera said the rollout would help “keep the UK at the forefront of digital technology.”

The 5G mobile network will be tested for the first time during Glastonbury at the end of next month, as part of its trials of the technology.

Five temporary masts are to be installed across the Worthy Farm site, which will enable festival-goers to connect to 2G, 3G, 4G and new 5G networks.

New mobile plans will be available to pre-order from today, ahead of the offical launch.

Mobile phone operator Vodafone confirmed it will also launch in seven cities in the UK on July 3, with another 12 to follow by the end of the year.