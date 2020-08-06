Mobile Covid-19 testing units returning to the north-east

Mobile Covid-19 testing units are coming back to two north-east towns.

They will be getting set up in Banchory and Peterhead and are a response to the spike in positive cases in Grampian.

Both sites will be open for a week from tomorrow.

You can book a test at the Peterhead facility on the system now, and booking will be available for the Banchory site on the system from 12 noon tomorrow.

You need to book in advance before arriving at the facility for a test.

In addition you must only organise a test if you have symptoms.

These new facilities join the extra ones being installed in Aberdeen at the P&J Live and in Moray.

They can all be booked here https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.