Mobile coronavirus testing centre coming to north-east town

A mobile Covid-19 testing centre is to open in a north-east town later this week.

The facility will be available for use every Wednesday in the cark park at Gordon House in Inverurie.

It is the fourth mobile testing unit to be rolled out in the north-east by the Scottish Government as efforts to control the virus are stepped up.

Other mobile testing sites include Ellon, Elgin, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire councillor, Marion Ewenson, believes the introduction of the facility will aid the suppression of the virus.

She said: “I welcome the addition of Gordon House as a site for the mobile testing unit in Grampian Health Board Area.

“A comprehensive testing programme is the way we will get on top of this epidemic and the benefits of a local centre will help with that.”

A #COVID mobile testing unit is available on Wednesday at Gordon House, #Inverurie. It will be coming to the car park every Wednesday until further notice. Information on #COVID is available online at https://t.co/YckJq2GOs2. To book a test visit NHS Inform or call 0800 028 2816. pic.twitter.com/uYgyHRNxcb — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) September 21, 2020

The pop-up units are selected by the UK Government’s department of health and social care and are determined by demand, but also aim to provide testing in areas further away from larger cities.

Testing is for people who are symptomatic and over the age of 5-years-old, as well as household members of those experiencing symptoms.

The symptoms have been recently updated by the four UK chief medical officers and now include, a new continuous cough, a fever and Anosmia.

Residents can book a test my visiting the NHS Inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.