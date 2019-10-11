Mobile breast screening unit to visit north-east village

The mobile breast-screening service will visit a north-east village.

The North East Scotland service will be at the Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group on Academy Way, Oldmeldrum, on Tuesday.

Women registered with the practice have been invited to attend and anyone can make an appointment on 01224 550570.

Elspeth Hay, manager for the breast screening service, said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

“We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously.”

