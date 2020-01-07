Mobile breast screening services coming to north-east town

A mobile breast screening service will be based in a north-east town for three months.

NHS Grampian’s travelling unit will be sited at Bayview Dental Practice in Banff from January 22.

Women aged 50 to 70 who are registered with a GP at Macduff Medical Practice and An Caorann Medical Practice will receive an invitation to attend.

Females aged 71 and over are encouraged to make an appointment for a check-up by phoning 01224 550570.

Elspeth Hay, manager of the service, said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

“We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography.

“For women who have been screened previously, it is important to ensure there have been no changes over the past three years.”