Mobile breast screening service comes to north-east town

A mobile breast screening service will begin seeing women in a north-east community from tomorrow.

The mobile unit will be located at Laurencekirk Medical Group on Blackiemuir Avenue until early April.

The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of success.

Women aged 50 to 70 years of age who are registered with a GP at Auchenblae Medical Centre and Laurencekirk Medical Group will receive an invitation to attend.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The letters are sent out three weeks before their appointment date.

Women aged 71 years and over are not sent an invitation, but they are encouraged to make their own appointment by contacting the Screening Centre on 01224 550570.