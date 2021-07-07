Mobile Art School takes to the streets in Aberdeen to mark launch of prestigious art show

A pop-up art project is running in Aberdeen this week ahead of the opening of a prestigious exhibition.

The British Art Show 9 opens at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday, and with work by 33 artists who use film, photography, paint and sculptures to tell their stories there is plenty on offer for art lovers.

It is the first time the show has come to the north-east.

Now to get locals exploring their creative side, Mobile Art School is running a series of pop-up sessions across the city.

The Mobile Art School is an outreach project from the Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon’s University and before the pandemic it travelled to schools.

The custom-built vehicle is equipped with the latest creative tools including screen printing, jewellery making, laser cutting and even includes a mobile dark room and raku kiln.

‘Giving people opportunities to explore their own creativity’

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, encouraged people to get involved – and to head to the British Art Show when it opens.

She said: “From Saturday, visitors to British Art Show 9 at Aberdeen Art Gallery can experience a panoramic snapshot of the art of now through the work of 33 contemporary artists.

“This exciting partnership with Mobile Art School is activating our city streets and giving people opportunities to explore their own creativity.”

As Aberdeen gets ready to welcome the prestigious British Art Show, Mobile up art studios are popping up across the city so everyone can show their creative side! https://t.co/YvvPrTjaV1 pic.twitter.com/7Ew03lC28l — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) July 7, 2021

Craig Barrowman, Mobile Art School coordinator, said: “Gray’s School of Art’s Mobile Art School is delighted to be partnering with Aberdeen Art Gallery during British Art Show 9.

“We’ll be out in public spaces for the first time in over a year delivering a range of pop-up art and design workshops that anyone can try, and we’re really looking forward to connecting with people, creating together, and helping build a buzz around the exhibition.”

Mobile Art School will be outside Aberdeen Art Gallery on Schoolhill this weekend.