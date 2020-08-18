Community helped provide supplies for emergency services during tragic week for north-east

As the flooding hit last week, and news emerged of the horrific train crash, people did what they could to help out.

Arbuthnott resident Louise Malcolm approached her local shop, the Scotmid in Laurencekirk, to discuss what they could do to support the emergency services at Carmont.

Staff gathered bottled water and and variety of snacks – such as biscuits and crisps – which she then distributed to police officers, paramedics, firefighters and others.

Mrs Malcom, a self-employed photographer, said the heat of the day had been at the forefront of her mind.

She said: “It’s incomprehensible what happened. A huge shock.

“I was thinking of how warm it was and, although I know this isn’t the same as the emergency services’ work at all, how I often get dehydrated at jobs.

“I spoke with a friend who knew someone at Scotmid and they were so fast in getting together some food and drinks.”

The 36-year-old added: “We are a close knit community and when this tragic event happened, many people were keen to help.

“It was a small thing to do but I think it made a big difference to them.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Scotmid for responding so quickly and of course, to everyone on site that day, who worked so tirelessly to help get passengers off the train safely.”

Elaine Arthur, senior team leader at Scotmid in Laurencekirk, added: “As a retailer based at the heart of those communities we serve, we were only too happy to get involved and help out.

“When Louise approached us, we responded immediately, providing various snacks and drinks to keep the energy and spirits up of all those working on the site.

“The derailment was an awful event and our thoughts go out to those families and individuals affected.”

Later in the day, Mrs Maclom got in touch with the Alma in Laurencekirk – who provided nearly 20 curries for emergency services workers.

Many other food outlets also got involved in doing what they could for those affected by the crash.

Cool Gourmet, in Stonehaven, was asked to do catering for the emergency services workers and did so “without hesitation.”

Other local businesses to help included McHardy’s the Butcher, Westeron Farmers, The Villa and Goodfellows.