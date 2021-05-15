‘Mixture of emotions’ as hairdresser rebrand comes with job cuts

A popular Aberdeen hairdressing salon has been forced to trim down on their staff in a move that has been described as the “only way” for the business to continue.

Hatstand Nelly will rebrand to Nelly and Co. in late June, but in doing so, current staff will have their contracts terminated.

The Holburn Street business made an announcement on Facebook stating it was with “much regret” that a decision to “end the employment” of the team had to be made following a change in the salon’s structure.

However, it is understood stylists will continue working on an independent basis – without the support of a wider team.

The full statement by owner Lorraine Watson said: “It is with a mixture of emotions I am writing this, folks.

“This last year has been difficult for everyone and we are no exception.

“It has always been my priority to deliver the highest standards of care and service to you, our clients and my team, who mean the world to me.

“Unfortunately, it is with much regret that I have had to make the decision to end the employment of my team at Hatstand Nelly and change the structure of the salon.

“This is the only way we can continue going forward.

“The stylists and I will each continue in the salon on an independent basis.

“Unfortunately, this will be without our support team.

“I have loved working with Denise, Savannah, Brooke, Lauren and everyone else who has been part of our team over the years, and it pains me to have to do this. I’d like to thank them for all their hard work over the years.

“Denise has been with us since the birth of Nellys and will be sorely missed.

“Hatstand Nelly will become Nelly and Co after the 26th June.”

Appointments can be booked as normal but following the rebrand customers will have to contact stylists directly or book in person.

Contact information for each stylist is available on the Hatstand Nelly Facebook page and website.

The statement continues to read: “We will all still be here working in the same place, supporting you and each other and will continue the good work we have always delivered by taking plenty of time to allow for colour removal, shampooing, making appointments and taking payments.

“We are excited and looking forward to a new beginning and thank you to our clients for all your continuing support.

“Lorraine x.”

‘Great admiration for the team’

Messages of support have flooded the salon’s social media with loyal customers wishing the best endeavours for the team.

Alison Catriona wrote: “So sorry to hear this, but wishing all the best to everyone in their next ventures.

“Will really miss chatting with Denise after my appointments, was always such a joy.

“Will look forward to that at the end of May. Good luck to you all.”

Sophie Blyth complimented the staff and their top service, she said: Thinking of you all and wishing you all the luck in the world moving forward.

“Fab staff and I’m sure everyone will adapt as needs be and continue to deliver the best service!

“Denise has always been a ray of sunshine whenever sorting my appointments and I always enjoy a natter when I am in – she will be sorely missed.”

Felicity McCreadie said: “I am so very sad to read this.

“We flew from Australia to beautiful Scotland for a wedding in Aberdeen and you guys did our hair.

“Incredible team, friendly warm salon and we looked and felt amazing.

“I wish all of you the best, these are terrible times but never give up on your dream.

“With great admiration for the talent of your team and love.”

Showcasing the wide array of business talent in the north-east, Mrs Watson won the Hair and Beauty Retailer of the Year accolade at the 2017 Evening Express Retailer Awards.