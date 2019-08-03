Mixed response to bid for ‘free ports’ amid Aberdeen MP claims

NORTH-EAST ports are “perfectly positioned” to become free ports post-Brexit, according to claims by an Aberdeen MP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to create 10 of the zones around the UK during his leadership campaign.

But the proposals have been met with a mixed reaction with critics claiming the proposals were an attempt to “duck and dive” tax revenues.

A free port is a zone within a country that is treated, for customs purposes, as an independent jurisdiction.

This means goods can be manufactured, imported and exported in the zone without incurring normal barriers to trade like tariffs and customs duties.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss visited Teeside yesterday to set out plans for the changes once the UK leaves the European Union.

Once that takes place the EU, seaports and airports across the UK will be invited to bid to become one of up to 10 free ports with the aspiration of increasing trade with new markets.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said ongoing work at Nigg Bay meant the city port was “perfectly placed” to take advantage of the plans.

The Scottish Conservative MP has written to Ms Truss to make the case for Aberdeen and invite her to the city to see the harbour and meet business leaders.

Mr Thomson said: “I have already made the case at the highest level of Government that Aberdeen should be one of the 10 free ports planned in the UK.

“With the new expansion plans into the Bay of Nigg progressing well, Aberdeen is perfectly positioned to bid for free port status.

“These plans have the potential to create thousands of jobs and generate millions for the local economy.”

But north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald dismissed the proposal, claiming the move could hit low-paid workers the hardest.

He said: “It is an absurd proposition. It is third-world economics and is an attempt to duck and dive tax revenues.

“If the Johnson Government lasts, it’ll go down as an administration that cut wages and living standards.”