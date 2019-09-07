Plans for new homes and Co-operative store on north-east land draw mixed reaction

Plans have been tabled for homes and a shop on a patch of land in the north-east.

David Williamson, of Regent Street, Glasgow, has asked Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build eight homes and a Co-operative convenience store on land at Strawberryfield Road and Broadstraik Road in Skene, Westhill.

According to documents sent to the council by agents acting for Mr Williamson, the site is classified as greenfield and is currently an unused field.

The site would be served by 53 parking spaces and the shop will have its own service yard, where bins will be stored.

Two of the eight homes earmarked for the site would be classed as “affordable housing”, meaning they would be sold at 80% of the market rate.

In a letter to the council displayed on the local authority’s website, one resident, Leigh Baxter, objected to the application, writing: “This is taking away more green space.

“By allowing this, it would mean opening this area up to yet more houses and shops being built, taking away from the beautiful landscape that many moved here for.”

Three others have formally commented on the application, expressing concern about the shop while not objecting to the housing aspect of the proposal.

In a letter to the council displayed on its website, Lauren Bennett, of Westhill, said: “I wish to object to the inclusion of a convenience store within this application.

“The noise from additional traffic, deliveries, car park and generators will impact on the surrounding residential area – as well as the light pollution from the store and car park. I also have significant issues with road safety.

“Broadstraik Road is already very busy, with very few sticking to the speed limit, making it already challenging to get out of the junctions at Broadstraik Drive/Grove/Crescent, as well as at the roundabout between Broadstraik Road and Carnie Crescent.

“The junction at the B979 and A944 also has long-standing traffic congestion and safety issues that keep getting ignored.”

Lesley Mavor, of Skene, also formally objected to the shop being part of the proposal.

She said: “We should be supporting existing businesses not adding competition.

“I therefore object to the inclusion of a convenience store.”

However, loss of trade is not a factor the council can consider when responding to the plan.

Mr Williamson declined to comment.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by October 21.