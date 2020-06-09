Mixed reaction to council’s ambitious plans to transform Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plans to make Union Street a car-free zone to combat Covid-19 have received a mixed reaction from city centre businesses.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded a £1.76m grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out the works, which will only permit public transport, cyclists and pedestrians on the street.

The proposals are designed to allow more space for pedestrians and assist with social distancing as pavements in the city centre, Union Street in particular, are not wide enough to accommodate the current two-metre level.

Space on the street is being reallocated, with bus and cycle lanes being reassigned for use as temporary pavements.

As part of the plans barriers and water-filled containers will be installed to stop vehicles driving down the road’s closed-off section

However, a number of businesses which will be affected believe the changes on the Granite Mile will put potential customers off coming into the city.

Christopher Carry, partner at jewellers Jamieson and Carry, said: “Whilst we are a city centre business a lot of our clients come from the shire.

“People are quite rightly sceptical about public transport and that has been drummed into us by ministers who say it is a risk for everybody.

“The difficultly is if you don’t educate people and have infrastructure you are not selling the city centre as open for business.

“Aberdeen is an affluent area of Grampian and people have cars. How are people getting into the city and where will they park?

“If they want to people to come into the city they will have to create public parking spaces.

“To me they’re driving the public to the shopping centres and I don’t feel the independent businesses are being listened to.”

Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie, directors of Upperkrust on Upperkirkgate, said there has been a lack of consultation from the council during the process to date.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We didn’t even know our road was being closed until we came into work that morning. When we asked what was happening, we were simply told the council were widening paths.

“I have been in touch and complained to the council as our road was not busy before Covid-19 and there are not a lot of shops in the area. The street is wide and spacious – it makes no sense.

“We have just reopened our shop in order to survive this epidemic and the council have now completely cut us off.

“They don’t seem to care about small independent businesses, we just have to deal with what they plan or shut.

“Independent businesses are what makes a city different from any other and Aberdeen is fast becoming faceless.”

Lee Brandie, owner of Muchacho on Rose Street, said he also felt there was a lack of consultation, however recognises the positive impact the changes may have on the city. alongside chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick.

Lee said: “I believe a pedestrianised city centre has the potential to benefit businesses and the whole community, so I was initially very excited by Aberdeen City Council’s ‘Spaces For People’ plans.

“With that said, I’m frustrated and concerned by a lack of consultation, specifically with business owners who could be significantly and negatively impacted by any swift and sweeping changes.

“In recent weeks, the team at Muchacho has worked hard to overhaul our business model in response to Covid-19. I also fully support measures to aid social distancing and safety in the city centre, as we begin to ease out of lockdown.

“However, I’ve received no communication from Aberdeen City Council about their plans to shut down Rose Street, where Muchacho is based. Instead, I was shown plans by a third party, that indicate our street could soon be closed to traffic.

“If executed, our business will be confronted with numerous obstacles to our Call + Collect and delivery services. While our response to the pandemic has demonstrated our ability to pivot in the face of unforseen challenges, there is a limit to what any business can do. These new measures, if implemented without proper consideration, could threaten our ability to continue serving Aberdeen and our wider community.

“On the one hand, the shift towards a pedestrianised city centre could offer many benefits to Aberdeen. As evidenced by cities like Oslo, a co-ordinated and phased approach can result in increased footfall and accessibility, reduced air pollution, and a safer space for all.

“On the other hand, a rushed, poorly executed plan – without proper consultation of city centre stakeholders – could lead to insurmountable and unnecessary challenges for some businesses. This would be to the detriment of our whole community. Which hand we’ll be dealt by Aberdeen City Council remains to be seen.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, added: “The Chamber is in full support of the City Centre Masterplan and welcomes measures that will make Aberdeen city centre a safer and more attractive place for people to live, work, shop and spend leisure time. As we emerge from this devastating phase for our economy and businesses, we need our local residents to quickly start putting cash back into the tills of our shops, bars and restaurants.

“All of our residents must be able to travel to and through the city easily. We cannot create barriers that might stop them from coming or delay the implementation of the plan.

“We are concerned that the Union Street plans agreed by government were altered at the last minute to remove all traffic, including buses, between Market Street and Bridge Street without any consultation with stakeholders and that communication is entirely confused – certainly not supporting returning confidence.

“There seemed to be fairly universal buy in to and understanding of a solution that would see buses and cycles only for the entire length of Union Street with no cars on any section. Given the lack of food, drink and hospitality outlets on the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch, it seems difficult to justify the total pedestrianisation here.

“What we need quickly are clear plans, maps and timings to enable stakeholders to understand and respond to the change and to send easy to understand messages to the public that the city centre is open for business, accessible and safe. We would also support the temporary reduction or removal of parking charges to encourage people to access the city centre by car and then on foot onto Union Street.”

Despite the criticism, there have been a number of beneficial points raised by figures in the north-east hospitality sector, Paul Clarkson and McDonald’s franchisee Craig Duncan included.

Paul, the operations director at PB Devco – which owns a string of bars across the city, including Soul on Union Street – welcomed the news and says that trading will commence shortly at some of his premises.

“What was discussed and brought to the table to begin with seemed very encouraging,” Paul added.

“The idea that hospitality premises on Union Street could utilise the pavement to create a cafe culture is something we would love to see happen.

“I am still hopeful that we will be able to utilise a stretch of Bon Accord Street outside of Soul and So… to add benches. However, I am still awaiting news on if I can 100% go through with this, as well as what I can and can not use in that area.

“We have a target date of June 19 to be able to start trading with our outdoor seating areas, which is when we hope that Phase 2 will be initialised. This would be a very welcome boost, weather dependent of course.

“The council have been involved in a couple of Zoom calls that we have been part of and we are receiving email correspondence to other things. Communication is vital and we do appreciate that.

“After the unprecedented mess of this pandemic the whole world, including Aberdeen, needs to be as positive as possible and rid ourselves of negativity. A small local city like Aberdeen needs local businesses and the local authority to work together as best as possible for everyone to move forward into the new normal post Covid-19.”

Craig added: “I’m feeling really positive about the plans.

“Our Union Street-based outlet has been closed since March but is due to be open for takeaway and delivery by the end of June – depending on conditions. This is when we’ll start looking into the possibility of adding outdoor seating.

“I think the changes will put a lot of people at ease when more venues in the city start opening again because there will be a lot more space available. All in all, I believe it will have a positive impact on us.”

City figures have also considered that the council were “pressured for time” when speaking on the criticism they have received regarding poor consultation.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of the business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, said: “I think we all understand this is bourne out of necessity. If we are to safely and responsibly welcome people back into our city centres then we need to create the safe space.

“We are no different to any other large town or city centre across the country and beyond. What will be interesting longer term is how people have found the experience and we can then reassess how we may want to move forward collectively.

“Aberdeen City Council is leading on communicating their plan on creating these safe places to the businesses and the public. However, clearly they were pressured for time from receiving the welcomed funding to implementing the closures in a matter of days.

“We have looked to assist, not least through the creation of the City Centre Business Recovery Group, which comprises a cross section of our levy paying businesses that we work on behalf of and key members from Aberdeen City Council. We meet weekly. We have also consulted with our designated business networks and through media.

“I hope the plan allows us to give the public the confidence to come back in towards our great city centre as we start the recovery. The plans for road closures will also present opportunities for us to develop ‘café culture’, with more space being freed up for our hard-pressed hospitality sector.”

