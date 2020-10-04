Missing West Midlands teen thought to have travelled to north-east traced

A missing West Midlands teen thought to have travelled to the north-east has been traced.

Duran Watson, 17, had been reported missing from his home in the West Midlands after last being seen on Wednesday, with officers believing he may have travelled to the Fraserburgh area.

But police have now confirmed the teen has been traced safe and well.

A statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Duran Watson, 17, who was reported missing from the West Midlands has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank all those who shared or retweeted the post.”