Huge granite steps missing from Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens have been traced to the driveway of a prominent city businessman.

The stack of around 50 stones, and one of the Victorian park’s recognisable globe street lamps, were tracked down by Aberdeen Journals to the front lawn of Mike Wilson.

But he and sub-contractor Graeme Cheyne both said the bar owner, who runs Epic Group, did not ask for the rock to be left there.