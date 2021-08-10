News / Local Missing Turriff teenager found safe and well By Lauren Robertson 10/08/2021, 5:15 pm Updated: 10/08/2021, 5:21 pm Abbie Dawson has been found safe and well. A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Turriff has been found. Abbie Dawson was reported missing from the town’s Delgaty Terrace on Saturday, August 7. Police launched an appeal into her whereabouts, but have now confirmed she has been found safe and well. Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe