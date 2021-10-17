News / Local Missing Torry woman Laura Anderson, found safe and well By Daniel Boal 17/10/2021, 2:30 pm Police have confirmed Laura Anderson has been found safely. An Aberdeen woman who was reported missing last week has been found safe and well. Police launched an appeal to find Laura Anderson after she disappeared from the Torry area of the city. Officers had been “anxious” to track down the 41-year-old as the days went on. Police have now confirmed she has been found safe and well. Update – missing woman Laura Anderson tracedWe are pleased to confirm that Laura Anderson, 41, reported missing from… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 17 October 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe